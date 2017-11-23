Delhi-Vizag Indigo flight makes emergency landing after smoke detected in cockpit

An IndiGo airlines from Delhi-Vizag on Thursday returned to Delhi immediately after smoke was detected midair in the cockpit.

According to a report by ANI, a smoke was detected in the cockpit of Indigo 6E719 after which full emergency was announced. Around 170 passengers were onboard the aircraft. However, the cause of the smoke is not known yet.

Earlier in the month of march, an Air India aircraft, carrying 15 passengers, travelling from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar made an emergency landing in Mumbai after smoke was detected in its cockpit.

OneIndia News