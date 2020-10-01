Delhi violence: Umar Khalid arrested by Crime Branch, sent to 3-day police custody

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 01: Former JNU student Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi. He has been remanded to 3-day custody.

This is the second FIR under which Umar Khalid has been formally arrested.

This FIR, registered on 25 February 2020, investigated the violence in the Khajuri Khas area of north-east Delhi.

The first is FIR 59, where along with other charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy, the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) had also been invoked.