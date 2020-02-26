  • search
    Delhi violence: Sonia politicising, demand for Amit Shah's resignation laughable, says Javadekar

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Accusing Congress president Sonia Gandhi of politicising the Delhi violence with her attack on the Union government, the BJP on Wednesday termed the opposition party''s demand for Home Minister Amit Shah''s resignation as "laughable".

    Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that Shah is continuously working with police to control the situation in the national capital.

    "Violence is ending. Investigation is on to find out the truth and identify culprits. No accused will be left out. At such a time, attacking government and politicising violence is dirty politics," he said, adding that it also demoralizes police.

    CWC meets to discuss communal violence in northeast Delhi; Rahul Gandhi skips meet

      The BJP leader noted that Shah had called a meeting of all political parties, including the Congress, over the communal violence in Delhi and asserted that it is the responsibility of all parties to help maintain peace.

      He also raked up the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 when the Congress was in power to hit back at the opposition party.

      Sonia Gandhi had earlier said that the Centre and the Delhi government were responsible for the deadly communal violence in the city and demanded that Shah should resign taking responsibility for it.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 14:55 [IST]
