Delhi violence: Shahrukh sent to 3 more days' police custody for pointing gun at cop

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Mar 07: A Delhi court on Saturday allowed police three more days' custodial interrogation of Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly pointed a gun at a police head constable during the recent communal violence in the national capital's northeast area.

Duty Magistrate Vijay Shri Rathore extended Pathan's police custody after he was produced before the judge at the end of his four-day remand period amidst high security late in the evening, a lawyer associated with the case said.

The 23-year-old man who was arrested for wielding a gun during the Delhi riots had earlier told the police that he fired in a fit of rage.

The police said that Pathan had fired three rounds. During his interrogation, he said that he had fired in a fit of rage and on the spur of the moment.

In a video that went viral, Pathan could be seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the Jafrabad-Maujpur road on February 24.

At least 47 people, including a police head constable Ratan Lal and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged in northeast Delhi.