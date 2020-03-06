Delhi violence: How national capital's present situation resembles 1947 riots

New Delhi, Mar 06: Death toll in the recent Delhi violence in northeast Delhi has risen to 53. It was evident that the people for and against the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act had a clash during the protests. Several houses were burnt while many were shot dead and lynched in broad daylight.

According to reports, it is alleged that the police have registered as many as 654 cases related to the violence and arrested or detained 1,820 people in connection to the violence.

With 53 killed, over 350 injured, it is reportedly said that most victims appear to be from the Muslim community.

How India is once again witnessing communal violence:

In 1946, Mahatma Gandhi spent four stressed months at Noakhali in Bengal (modern Bangladesh) - where the scenes of terrible communal violence took place. He listened to harrowing tales of forcible conversions.

On December 6, 1947, communal violence broke out at Ajmer in India, precipitated by an argument between Sindhi Hindu refugees and Muslims in the Dargah Bazaar. The violence in Ajmer resulted in mostly Muslim casualties.

Meanwhile, in January, an anti-Hindu riots broke out in Karachi that led to 1100 casualties. As many as 7 lakh Sindhi Hindus fled to India. The arrival of Sindhi Hindu refugees in North Gujarat triggered the March 1948 riots which led to an emigration of Muslims from Godhra to Pakistan.