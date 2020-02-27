Delhi violence: AAP govt to bear medical costs of affected, announces ex-gratia

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 27: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a number of compensation schemes for those affected and injured in the violence that flared up in parts of Northeast Delhi since Sunday.

He said the Delhi government will bear the costs of medical treatment of all those injured and being treated in private hospitals, and that orders in that regard will be issued by evening today.

The Delhi government has also started sending food supplies in curfew-affected areas, he said.

Compensation announced by Kejriwal

Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who died.

Rs 5 lakh to the kin of minors who died.

Rs 5 lakh to those incapitated

Rs 3 lakh to those orphaned

Rs 25,000 for rickshaws

Rs 50,000 for e-rickshaws

Rs 5 lakh for burnt houses

Rs 2.5 lakh for houses that were substantially but not fully burnt down