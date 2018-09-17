Delhi: Video shows BJP leader Manoj Tiwari breaking lock of sealed house

New Delhi, Sep 17: A video shows Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manoj Tiwari breaking the lock of a sealed house in Gokalpur area of Delhi. The incident has erupted a controversy since then.

The BJP leader said that he broke the seal of the house to oppose the "pick and choose" system.

He said,'If there are 1000 houses there then why was only one sealed? I oppose this pick and choose system so I broke the sealed lock.'

#WATCH: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari break sealed lock of a house in Gokalpur area of Delhi. He says 'If there are 1000 houses there then why was only one sealed? I oppose this pick and choose system so I broke the sealed lock.' (16.09.2018) pic.twitter.com/hMn6YlP3aG — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

"Congress then and Arvind Kejriwal now misled people in the name of converting unauthorised into authorised. A house, in the unauthorised colony, had been sealed. If there are 1000 houses there why was only one sealed? I oppose this pick and choose system," ANI quoted Tiwari, as saying.

The AAP and the Congress party hit back at Tiwari, linking the video with the ongoing sealing drive by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the national capital.

"In the morning, they (BJP) conduct sealing and break the lock in the evening. Do they feel people are fools," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.