  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Delhi: VHP to hold mega rally shortly with 8 lakh participants over Ram Mandir

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 9: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing organisations will shortly begin a massive rally 'Dharma Sabha' at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital in support of the Ram Temple issue. It must be noted that the event comes days before the commencement of the Parliament's winter session.

    Delhi: VHP to hold mega rally shortly with 8 lakh participants over Ram Mandir

    The VHP has been saying that it was confident that the bill will be tabled in the upcoming winter session of Parliament for paving the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

    Also Read | Dilli Gupshup: Even sadhus don't want any more built up for Ram Temple after this!

    Apart from Joshi, VHP president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and its international working president Alok Kumar will also address the rally. The event will be addressed the numerous saints who will gather to attend the rally.

    On December 2, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a motorcycle rally in the national capital to send out a message about a "Dharam Sabha" being organised by them on December 9 to put pressure on the Narendra Modi government to facilitate early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Hundreds of VHP supporters went through various residential areas on motorcycles raising slogans "Ramlala hum aaenge, mandir wahi banaaenge", and organised meetings.

    Read more about:

    vishwa hindu parishad rashtriya swayamsevak sangh ramlila maidan ram temple issue ram temple

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue