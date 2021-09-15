YouTube
    Delhi Unlock: Fairs, exhibitions to be allowed from Thursday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 15: The Delhi government has allowed public fairs and exhibitions from Thursday, under a phased reopening of economic activities interrupted by the lockdown during the second wave of COVID-19 in the city.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an order issued on Wednesday, said business-to-consumer exhibitions will be permitted in the city from September 16.

    Banquet halls will be allowed to hold such exhibitions and fairs, it said.

    Schools, however, will be closed for students up to Class 8, the order said.

    The exhibitions and fairs will be allowed with all stakeholders strictly following the standard operating procedure laid down by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the DDMA said.

    Other activities prohibited and allowed by the DDMA will remain so till the intervening night of September 30 and October 1, the order added. PTI VIT GJS IJT

    Disclaimer :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds.

    Read more about:

    delhi coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 22:05 [IST]
