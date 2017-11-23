Delhi: Two doctors booked for minor girl's death after 6 years

A father's battle for six long years has finally inched towards justice for his 10-year-old daughter who died due to alleged wrong treatment.

Two doctors from a prominent private hospital were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder following court directions in case of a minor girl's death due to alleged wrong treatment.

The police have registered a case against Dr. Sunil Sareen and Dr. Vivek Kumar of RLKC Hospital and Metro Heart Institute at Shadipur in Delhi on November 17.

What is the case about

In Oct 2011, Pramod Kumar Choudhary, an employee of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), admitted his 10-year-old-daughter Ritu at the institute as she was suffering from viral fever.

Dr. Sareen, who was treating the young child informed that she was suffering from dengue despite the fact that her platelet count was 2.1 lakh.

However, the girl's condition worsened day by day and she lost the battle of her life after she was allegedly treated with wrong medication for dengue.

The father had filed over 100 Right to Information applications at top hospitals, including Safdarjung Hospital and All India Institutes of Medical Sciences to know about the medicines given to dengue or viral fever patients. He found that medicines given to my daughter by these two doctors were entirely different.

Desperate to get justice for his daughter, Pramod knocked the doors of the judiciary and, six years later, the police finally registered an FIR against the hospital and the two doctors responsible for Ritu's treatment for causing death by negligence.

Chaudhary alleged that the wrong treatment and medicines given by Metro hospital doctors were first pointed out by doctors at RML Hospital.

The New Delhi Municipal Council had stopped payment of the bill charged by the hospital. It also removed the institute from its medical panel.

Chaudhary had filed a criminal case at the city's Tis Hazari Courts and also submitted RTI pleas in several government hospitals such as AIIMS and Safdarjung to ascertain the nature of medicines used in the treatment of dengue and viral fever.

Considering the pieces of evidence, a Delhi court on August 20 this year ordered Delhi Police to file a criminal case against the accused within three months.

