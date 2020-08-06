YouTube
    Delhi: Two days after 12-year-old raped, one person held

    New Delhi, Aug 06: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested one person in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar area here, officials said.

    The girl has been admitted at AIIMS

    The accused was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and he has previous criminal records, they said. However, the identity of the accused was yet to be revealed.

    On Tuesday, the minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man when she was alone at her home in west Delhi.

    The girl, who was also attacked by the man with a sharp object and has injury marks on her body, is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS here.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 22:23 [IST]
