Delhi triple murder case: Police says it was well planned, find alcohol, a pack of cigarettes

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 24: Delhi police who were investigating the triple murder case of the elderly couple and their nursing attendant in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar Enclave said that the crime was well planned.

The bodies of 79-year-old Vishnu Mathur, Shashi Mathur, 75, and Khushbu Nautiyal, the 20-year nursing attendant, were found by the couple's domestic help Babli, when she came to work on Sunday morning.

During the investigation, the Police found two glasses half-filled with alcohol, a packet of cigarettes, some leftover food, missing cellphones, some objectionable things inside a packet and recordings of CCTV cameras may hold some clues.

Police said the couple - Vishnu, a retired pharmacist from Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), and former senior nursing assistant at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Shashi- had one stab wound each in their throats, while Nautiyal had at least five wounds around her neck.

The police suspect that the killer/s may have had a friendly entry into the couple's first floor flat who were brutally murdered.

Committed to women safety, Delhi to get 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras in 2-3 months: Sisodia

They also suspect that the nursing attendant, Khushbu, may have unknowingly let a 'friend' or a 'known person' inside the house without realising that her act could prove fatal.

Though there were signs of ransacking in the bedroom, where the couple was found murdered on the bed, police said that it was unlikely that the crime was a robbery that escalated into murder.

The time of the murder is being estimated at 1 am on the night prior to the recovery of the bodies.

The couple - Vishnu Mathur and Shashi Mathur - had lost their son in a road accident in 1999. The couple started living alone after the marriage of their daughter.

Meanwhile, a person named Nityam has been taken into police custody in the matter, Nityam apparently shared a close relationship with Khusboo. Whether he had a role to play in the murder is being probed.