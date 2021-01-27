Delhi traffic alert: Amid severe farmers' protest, several roads closed in Delhi; check details

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 27: In a recent development, several roads in Delhi connecting key areas and the national capital with the neighbouring cities Ghaziabad, Noida, Gururam and Faridabad have been closed for vehicular movement. According to reports, Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed for traffic movement.

People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND, the Delhi Traffic Police siad in a statement. People communiting from delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdara, Karkai Mor and DND.

The road connecting Minto Road and Connaught Place in the central Delhi has been closed, it said.

Farmers protest that had been peaceful for the last two months turned violent on Republic Day after the protestors deviated from the designated route for the proposed tractor rally. After a clash between the farmers and police at ITO where hundreds of protestors were seen chasing police personnel with sticks, ramming their tractors into the buses, they then reached Red Fort.

Hundreds of farmers on their tractors with flags while 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan' echoed all around central Delhi, ultimately made their way to Red Fort after breaching all the barricades on the way. The farmers swarmed the Red Fort and waved flags from the ramparts of the fort. They hoisted farmers' union flags as well as the Nishan Sahib flag. Some Nihangs waved their swords from the dome.