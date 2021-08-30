Subdued rainfall activity likely in north, central, west India during next 4 days: IMD

Delhi to witness light rains today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: The national capital woke up to a cloudy morning on Monday and the city is likely to receive light rain or thundershowers towards the evening, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius, it said.

The city on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and a maximum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius.

(PTI)