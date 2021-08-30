YouTube
    Delhi to witness light rains today

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 30: The national capital woke up to a cloudy morning on Monday and the city is likely to receive light rain or thundershowers towards the evening, the India Meteorological Department said.

    The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius, it said.

    The city on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and a maximum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius.

    (PTI)

