    Delhi to reopen its borders from Monday; hotels, banquet halls to remain shut

    New Delhi, June 07: A day before nationwide relaxations come into effect, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that hotels and banquet halls will remain closed in Delhi.

    Delhi to reopen its borders tomorrow, says CM Kejriwal

    He said that restaurants, malls and places of worship will open but said the government will take a call on opening banquet halls later.

    Delhi govt lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from Jun 10, but raises VAT

    The chief minister also announced opening of Delhi's borders from Monday.

