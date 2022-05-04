YouTube
    Delhi to impose Covid curbs? Here's what health minister has to say

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 04: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that the city government is keeping an eye on Covid's situation and added, "Current scenario doesn't warrant major curbs".

    "We are keeping an eye on Covid situation in national capital, current scenario doesn't warrant major curbs," Jain told reporters here.

    Due to vaccination, the number of hospital admissions needed for Covid cases very less; the situation is not so serious, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

    He also said there is no need to panic about Covid cases among children.

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 13:48 [IST]
