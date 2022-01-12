YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi to ease restrictions, if Covid cases come down in next 2-3 days: Health Minister

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 12: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said coronavirus cases have stabilised in the national capital and there is a possibility of the infections declining soon.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    While sharing that the city is likely to see around 25,000 cases on Wednesday, he underlined that positivity rate cannot determine whether the cases have peaked or not.

    "Hospitalisation rate has stabilised and cases have plateaued. There are still several beds vacant," he said.

    Comparing the scenario with Mumbai, the minister said the cases have started declining there and the same situation is likely to happen here.

    He also assured that if cases come down in the next two-three days, restrictions will be lifted.

    The national capital had reported 23 fatalities on Tuesday. It has already recorded 93 fatalities in the first 11 days of the month. It had logged 54 fatalities in the last five months -- nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. In July, the virus had claimed 76 lives in the national capital.

    "People with comorbidities are facing more problems, not many people are coming to hospital for treatment of coronavirus," he said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X