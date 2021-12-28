YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: The full list of restrictions

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 28: With a yellow alert being issued for Delhi, the Metro, restaurants and bars will operate 50 per cent capacity. Cinema halls, spas, gyms will remain shut. Malls and shops will operate on an odd-even basis. Multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes will be closed with immediate effect, Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said. The night curfew will remain in place between 10 pm and 5 am.

    Delhi: The full list of restrictions

    What is permitted an what is not in Delhi:

    Can Multiplexes, Cinemas and gyms operate?

    No

    Will Schools and colleges to remain shut?

    Yes

    What about restaurants?

    Restaurants and bars will be closed at 10 pm. To operate at 50 per cent capacity

    Will there be a night curfew?

    Night Curfew will be between 10 pm and 5 pm

    What about malls and shops?

    Malls and shops will open on odd-even basis between 10 am 8 pm

    What are the rules for private offices?

    Private offices to function with 50 per cent staff barring essential categories

    What are the rules for marriage ceremonies?

    Weddings will be permitted with 20 people at court or home

    What about Delhi Metro?

    Delhi Metro to function at half capacity

    Will online deliveries be allowed?

    Online deliveries will continue

    What about standalone shops?

    Standalone shops or markets in residential colonies will remain open on all days

    Will saloons and barber shops and parlours function?

    Salons, barber shops and parlours will be allowed

    What about spas?

    Spas and wellness clinics to remain closed

    What about religious, political activity?

    Political, religious, festival gatherings will not be allowed

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    Omicron restrictions new delhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 15:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X