Delhi: The full list of restrictions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 28: With a yellow alert being issued for Delhi, the Metro, restaurants and bars will operate 50 per cent capacity. Cinema halls, spas, gyms will remain shut. Malls and shops will operate on an odd-even basis. Multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes will be closed with immediate effect, Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said. The night curfew will remain in place between 10 pm and 5 am.

What is permitted an what is not in Delhi:

Can Multiplexes, Cinemas and gyms operate?

No

Will Schools and colleges to remain shut?

Yes

What about restaurants?

Restaurants and bars will be closed at 10 pm. To operate at 50 per cent capacity

Will there be a night curfew?

Night Curfew will be between 10 pm and 5 pm

What about malls and shops?

Malls and shops will open on odd-even basis between 10 am 8 pm

What are the rules for private offices?

Private offices to function with 50 per cent staff barring essential categories

What are the rules for marriage ceremonies?

Weddings will be permitted with 20 people at court or home

What about Delhi Metro?

Delhi Metro to function at half capacity

Will online deliveries be allowed?

Online deliveries will continue

What about standalone shops?

Standalone shops or markets in residential colonies will remain open on all days

Will saloons and barber shops and parlours function?

Salons, barber shops and parlours will be allowed

What about spas?

Spas and wellness clinics to remain closed

What about religious, political activity?

Political, religious, festival gatherings will not be allowed

Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 15:42 [IST]