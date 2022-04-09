IMD predicts heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim over next 3 days

In Chennai, this is how zoo animals are keeping cool this summer

Delhiites, brace yourselves: Heatwave in Delhi to intensify from today

Too Hot to Handle: Why mercury is rising and How does India measure heatwave?

No respite for Delhiites from intense heat as Temperature may rocket to 40°C

Delhi weather update: Temperature may settle around 40 deg C today heat wave likely, predicts IMD

Delhi temperature to touch 42 degrees today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: The national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions today, and the maximum temperature may settle around 42 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department, PTI reported.

The minimum temperature in Delhi this morning was recorded at 19.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 48 per cent.

On Friday, a 'severe heatwave' scorched Delhi with the city recording a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal and the highest so far this year.

The meteorological office had issued an orange alert, warning of a 'severe heatwave' in the national capital.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

For the plains, a 'heatwave' is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A 'severe heatwave' is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

The quality of air in Delhi remained in the 'poor' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 260 at 8 am, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 13:29 [IST]