YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi temperature a notch below normals thanks to rains

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 23: Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    According to the IMD, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

    Delhi temperature a notch below normals thanks to rains
    Commuters cover themselves with scarves during strong winds in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 29.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum 42.4 degrees Celsius, both three notches above normal.

    The relative humidity oscillated between 77 per cent and 29 per cent on Sunday while rainfall recorded in the 24 hours till this morning was 0.8 mm, weather officials said.

    According to the IMD, the national capital may have generally cloudy sky on Monday and receive light rain with thundershowers and squall of a speed 50-60 kmph.

    The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 27 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.

    Comments

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather rains india meteorological department

    Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 8:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X