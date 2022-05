Delhi temperature a notch below normals thanks to rains

Yellow alert for 10 districts in Kerala as heavy rains to continue; 2 dams opened

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 23: Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 29.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum 42.4 degrees Celsius, both three notches above normal.

The relative humidity oscillated between 77 per cent and 29 per cent on Sunday while rainfall recorded in the 24 hours till this morning was 0.8 mm, weather officials said.

According to the IMD, the national capital may have generally cloudy sky on Monday and receive light rain with thundershowers and squall of a speed 50-60 kmph.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 27 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.

Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 8:51 [IST]