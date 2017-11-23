Delhi: Sonia, Congress leaders meet Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

New Delhi, Nov 23: A Congress delegation, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Gandhi was accompanied by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and the party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma during the meeting.

It was not known what transpired in the meeting. Wickremesinghe met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

The Sri Lankan prime minister, accompanied by his wife Maitree Wickremesinghe, is currently on a four-day visit to India.

