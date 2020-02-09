Delhi SI was stalked by her killer for three days

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 09: A 26-year-old sub-inspector (SI) of the Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide after shooting dead a woman SI, who was also his batchmate, near Rohini East Metro station in the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

Preeti Ahlawat (26), a 2018-batch personnel, was shot dead on Friday night allegedly by Deepanshu Rathee, who later committed suicide near Murthal in Sonepath, police said.

Ahlawat was posted at Patparganj Industrial Area police station.

She was shot dead at around 9.30 pm when she was on her way home in Rohini Sector 8 from the Metro station, they said.

Investigation has revealed that Rathee got the service revolver issued from Bhajanpura police station, where he was undergoing training. He had been stalking Ahlawat for the past three to four days to target her, a senior police official said.

Police suspect that the SIs were in a relationship but they broke up around three months ago. However, it was learnt that Rathee was pressuring Ahlawat to be with him, the official said.

Police are contacting the friends and colleagues of the deceased SIs to ascertain facts.

Rathee was identified with the help of CCTV footage where he was seen following Ahlawat after she came out from the Metro station and shot her later on her head, he said.

Three cartridges of 9mm were found from the spot, he said, adding after firing at her, Rathee walked towards his car which was parked in the same area.

The mobile location of Rathee was traced to Murthal. On reaching there, police found his car in an isolated spot near Murthal at around 2 am and his body was found on the driver's seat with a revolver in the right hand, police said.

Ahlawat, was living with her two batchmates in Rohini while Rathee's family lives in Sonepat and his father was retired from Haryana police, they added.