Delhi: Shops shut down in Defence Colony for violating law

Shops in first and ground floors at Delhi's posh Defence Colony area were shut down by the authorities on Friday for allegedly violating laws.

The sealing of shops and restaurants was carried out by the MCD officials under the orders of a committee set up by the Supreme Court to crack down on illegal constructions in Delhi.

The shopkeepers, however, cried foul over the MCD action and the shops have been there since 1952.

"December 14 order was in regard to unauthorized constructions. These shops are here since 1952, this is an authorized commercial market," news agency ANI quoted a shopkeeper as saying.

One of the employees at the shop that was shut said that their staff was ill-treated by the MCD officials.

"When I and my owner reached here, we got to know that our employees were abused and thrown out. A staff who asked for written doc was dragged down. Already things like GST are going on and now our shops are sealed during Christmas when we give bonuses to staff," she said.

The apex court had on March 24, 2006, set up the committee to seal premises where residential properties were being used for commercial activities.

Among the sealed shops were some of the famous restaurants of Delhi like Moets, Akasaka and 4S.

OneIndia News