YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi shivers at 4.4 degrees Celsius, season's lowest minimum temperature; IMD issues yellow alert

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Delhi continued to shiver under cold wave condition as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

    Delhi shivers at 4.4 degrees Celsius, seasons lowest minimum temperature; IMD issues yellow alert

    The weather department issued a yellow alert (severely bad weather) for Delhi both for Sunday (Dec 19) and Monday (Dec 20). There is also a possibility of drizzling on December 24 or 25, said RK Jenamani, Director General of Meteorology at IMD.

    <strong>Severe cold wave to hit North West India till Tuesday. Check IMD full forecast</strong> Severe cold wave to hit North West India till Tuesday. Check IMD full forecast

    The weather agency has predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius and the minimum may further drop to 4.6 degrees.

    According to the morning update, a temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at 5.30 a.m.

    Delhi will continue to witness colder weather in the coming days, the IMD said on Sunday, adding that "snowfall in many areas of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is having an impact on the plains".

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather cold wave

    Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X