Delhi shivers at 4.4 degrees Celsius, season's lowest minimum temperature; IMD issues yellow alert

New Delhi, Dec 20: Delhi continued to shiver under cold wave condition as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department issued a yellow alert (severely bad weather) for Delhi both for Sunday (Dec 19) and Monday (Dec 20). There is also a possibility of drizzling on December 24 or 25, said RK Jenamani, Director General of Meteorology at IMD.

The weather agency has predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius and the minimum may further drop to 4.6 degrees.

According to the morning update, a temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at 5.30 a.m.

Delhi will continue to witness colder weather in the coming days, the IMD said on Sunday, adding that "snowfall in many areas of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is having an impact on the plains".

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:59 [IST]