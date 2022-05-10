Delhi: SDMC to carry out demolition drive in New Friends Colony today

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 10: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will carry out the anti-encroachment drive in New Friends Colony in Delhi on Tuesday. The authorities have already reached the spot and heavy security has been deployed in the area.

"Encroachment will be removed from Delhi without making any distinction between poor and rich," news agency Rajpal Singh, Chairman, Central Zone, quoted SDMC as saying.

On Monday, the anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Shaheen Bagh that witnessed protests from the local residents.

"There have been more encroachment in Shaheen Bagh area as there are no BJP MLAs and councillors. In Shaheen Bagh area, around 50 per cent people themselves removed encroachments. The municipal corporation will remove the remaining encroachments. Former MLA and current MLA have also done encroachment. Municipal Corporation will remove these encroachments too," said Singh.

The officer had also said that the expenses of the drive will be compensated by the property owners. "In order to remove Shaheen Bagh encroachment, the municipal corporation has not suffered a legal defeat, the Supreme Court rejected the application to stop the drive. SDMC is conducting a review meeting, the reasons for stopping the drive are being reviewed and the officers will be asked the reason for stopping the demolition drive."

#WATCH Bulldozer being brought to New Friends Colony area of Delhi where the South Delhi Municipal Corporation is set to carry out an anti-encroachment drive pic.twitter.com/3PorPPiao3 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

"After the review meeting, the bulldozer will roll on again to remove illegal encroachment in Shaheen Bagh. The municipal corporation will take legal action against those obstructing the removal of encroachment," he added.

Visuals of security personnel from Delhi's New Friends Colony where the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) plans to carry out a demolition drive



SDMC is carrying out the first phase of the demolition drive from May 4 to May 13 in several parts of South Delhi pic.twitter.com/4WknzDrbMh — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

However, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the Communist Party of India (Marxist) plea against the demolition of buildings in South Delhi including the Shaheen Bagh area.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:16 [IST]