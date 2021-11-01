Delhi schools to reopen for all classes from today: FAQs Answered

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 01: As Covid-19 cases see a steady dip in the national capital, all schools in the national capital will open from today as announced by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month. However, physical attendance will be voluntary and parents would not be forced to send their children to school.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has allowed reopening of all educational institutions from November 1 and Chhath Puja celebrations in the city amid Covid strict protocols, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Schools will have to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid mode which means online classes will continue, he said.

All private and government schools can be reopened from November 1. However, parents cannot be forced to send their ward to schools, Sisodia said at a press conference after a DDMA meeting.

The minister said more than 50 per cent of the students in a class should be called to the school and all the staff are required to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

Sisodia said a restricted number of people will be allowed to conduct Chhath Puja at predetermined spots across the capital.

"People are requested to follow all Covid protocols and wear masks... The Covid situation is under control in Delhi but one has to remain careful, he said.

Check out some frequently asked questions

Is it compulsory to go to school? Who is allowed to go to school?

No. parents would not be forced to send their children to school. Only the students who wish to go to school to seek guidance from their teachers need to go. Schools would have to ensure that there is not more than 50% attendance in a class at one point of time. The principals and teachers should ensure that students attend the school with parental consent only.

What are the guidelines?

There should be a gap of at least one hour between the exit of the last group of the morning shift and entry of the first group of evening shifts in double-shifted schools and colleges.

Are students allowed to share lunch and books inside the school?

No. Students are not allowed to share lunch and books inside the school.

Students, teachers and non-teaching staff living in Covid containment zones not allowed to go to schools.

Should teaching and non-teaching staff be vaccinated?

Yes, Schools will be required to ensure that their teaching and non-teaching staff get vaccinated.

Will there be any 'quarantine room' on campus?

Yes, There should also be a 'quarantine room' on campus for the event that a student or teacher displays symptoms inside the premises.

What happens if a parent does not want to send their child to school?

Online classes/digital distance learning shall continue and those students who wish to continue their studies via online classes shall be allowed to do so.