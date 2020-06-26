Delhi schools to remain closed till July 31

  • search
    New Delhi, June 26: Schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31, in view of COVID-19 situation in the national capital announced Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia on Friday.

    "Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till July 31," Sisodia said.

    Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, made the announcement after a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools.

    On Thursday, Delhi's coronavirus tally crossed 70,000 with 3,788 fresh cases, surpassing Mumbai to become the worst hit city in the country, even as authorities prepared to conduct a house-to-house screening by July 6 as part of a revised containment strategy in the national capital.

