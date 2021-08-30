Delhi schools to have staggered lunch breaks from Sep 1

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 30: The Delhi government has said that students and teachers living in containment zones will not be allowed in rules for reopening of schools from Wednesday.

    The decision to reopen schools from September 1 for Classes 9 to 12 was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Authority on Friday. On August 6 Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had asked officials to set up an expert panel to deliberate on the re-opening of schools.

    Delhi braces for school reopening, directs private, unaided schools to vaccinate staff

    Every class will have a different formula for social distancing. In the morning and evening shift schools there will be a gap of at least one hour between the two shifts, NDTV reported.

    Children have been told not to share their food, books and other stationary items with each other.

    Lunch breaks would take place in an open areas. The timings would be different so that there is not too much crowd.

    Story first published: Monday, August 30, 2021, 12:01 [IST]
