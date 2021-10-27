Delhi Schools, colleges to reopen from November 1; know details

New Delhi, Oct 27: All schools in Delhi will be permitted to open from 1 November, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. The classes can be conducted with a maximum of 50 percent capacity.

"All schools will have to ensure that classes take place in hybrid mode with max of 50% strength in classrooms," he said. The decision was taken after getting a nod for the reopening of the educational institutions from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The minister said all the staff is required to be fully vaccinated. "People are requested to follow all Covid protocols and wear masks... The Covid situation is under control in Delhi but one has to remain careful," he said.

Delhi reported 27 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with zero death while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 percent, as per the health department.

However, the online classes will continue and it is not mandatory for a student to attend the physical classes at this stage.

In other parts of the country, the state governments have laid down certain rules such as screening for Covid-19 symptoms on entry, 50 percent of the capacity in a classroom, provision of hand sanitisers, physical distancing of a minimum of one meter as practically feasible, no crowding, particularly at school entry and exit and disinfecting classrooms and restrooms daily using one percent sodium hypochlorite solution.

The physical classes in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka along with a few other states have already commenced while some states will take a call on the reopening of educational institutions after Diwali.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 15:36 [IST]