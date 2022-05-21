YouTube
    Delhi's three civic bodies to be merged tomorrow

    New Delhi, May 21: The unification of three civic municipal bodies of Delhi will come into force from tomorrow. According to Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 will come into effect tomorrow.

    File photo of MCD Civic Centre under the North MCD.

    Senior IAS officer Gyanesh Bharti has been appointed as the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The Ministry has also appointed senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as Special Officer for the MCD.

    Parliament had passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 during the recently concluded Budget Session.

    The Act envisages bringing about greater transparency, improved governance, and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.

    The Act reduces the number of wards to 250 from the existing 272. While North and South Corporations have 104 wards each, the East Corporation has 64 wards.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 13:43 [IST]
