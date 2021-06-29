YouTube
    Delhi’s temperature rises, settles at 33.6 deg C

    New Delhi, June 29: It was a hot morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 33.6 degrees Celsius.

    On Monday, the minimum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

    The relative humidity in the morning in Delhi was recorded at 58 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    The maximum temperature on Monday had settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

    On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius ay the Safdarjung Observatory.

    The weather department has forecast strong surface winds on Tuesday that may reach up to 30 kmph during the day time.

    The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 14:25 [IST]
