A threat to disrupt international flights: A look at why Sikhs for Justice was banned

First of its kind genome sequence lab to be inaugurated at Delhi Airport

Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport receives bomb threat, security alerted

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 11(ANI): Security has been alerted at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport following a bomb threat call received by Delhi Police, threatening that a London-bound Air India flight will be blown up on the lines of 9/11 attacks in the US.

The Rahhola police station received the call on Thursday night after which the security in the airport was alerted, the police said. "We received a bomb threat call about a flight going to London," the ANI news agency quoted Delhi Police officials familiar with the development as saying. "At 10.30 pm on Thursday, a phone call came on the landline number of the Ranhola police station in Outer Delhi. The caller said that on the lines of 9/11 attacks in the US, an Air India flight to London will be blown up," Delhi police sources told ANI.

The Delhi Police has also received a separate call on Friday threatening that the airport will be seized. The cops have started investigating the case and trying to trace the callers.

Pratap Singh, DCP South West Delhi, has asked travellers who have to board flights from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to start early to avoid any delays. "Travel Alert Due to SFJ's call to seize the airport, checking of vehicles will be done going to the airport. Those who have to board flight from IGI are requested to start early to avoid any delays. #StayAlertStaySafe @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice #DCPSouthWestDelhi. [sic]" the Tweet read.

Recent Threats

In August, a bomb threat email was received by the cops following which security was increased at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The cops had cautioned about terrorist outfit Al Qaeda planning to attack the airport.

Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC), on examination of the threat mail, found that a similar threat message was received in the recent past with the same names of the couple and on the similar language of the threat.

Later, the threat was found "non-specific" and Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was terminated from the airport.