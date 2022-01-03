Delhi’s GRAP: Expect total curfew if positivity rate crossed 5%

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 03: Delhi has witnessed a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, following which the administration has taken harsh decisions to introduce curbs. The surge according to officials is attributed to the rising number of Omicron cases which has a high transmissibility rate.

The Delhi government implemented the measure of Graded Response Action Plan after the positivity rate crossed 0.5 per cent and stayed above it for two days. The Capital has been put under a yellow alert, following which night curfew was imposed, schools, movie theatres and gyms were closed.

The concern of the administration is a further spike and the same currently stands at 4.59 per cent. The GRAP prepared by the government says that if the positivity rate goes the five per cent mark and stays above it for two consecutive days, Delhi will be put under red alert.

This would mean that there would be a total curfew. However there would be certain exemptions based on the categories decided by the government. Shops and establishments dealing with non-essential goods will be closed and malls and markets would come under a total shut down.

Restaurants and bars will be closed and deliveries of only essential goods will be allowed. Hotels and lodges will be open on the condition that they do not host any banquets or conferences. Room service for the in-house guests will be allowed.

In the current scenariro, cinema halls, banquets, spas, yoga institutes are already closed. However it the situation worsens, barber shops and beauty parlours will be asked to close down.

Government offices will also be closed, except those providing essential and emergency services. The GRAP says that such establishments will remain open with 100 per cent staff. The GRAP norms will also lead to the closure of many others places and the Delhi Metro too. The Metro is currently operating at 50 per cent capacity.