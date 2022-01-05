Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; rain likely to bring some relief

Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category, AQI at 369

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 05: Delhi's air remained toxic on Wednesday even as rains are expected in the national capital in the next couple of days.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 369 --'very poor'-- at 8 am, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate, 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, the national capital is currently reeling under cold wave conditions. As per the India Meteorological Department, New Delhi witnessed 7 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Monday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 10:08 [IST]