YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category, AQI at 369

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 05: Delhi's air remained toxic on Wednesday even as rains are expected in the national capital in the next couple of days.

    Delhis air quality in very poor category, AQI at 369

    The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 369 --'very poor'-- at 8 am, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate, 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

    Meanwhile, the national capital is currently reeling under cold wave conditions. As per the India Meteorological Department, New Delhi witnessed 7 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Monday.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather air quality index

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 10:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X