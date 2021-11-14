Delhi’s air quality improves marginally, moves up to 'very poor'

AP EAPCET Round 1 seat allotment delayed again: New date to be announced soon

New Delhi, Nov 14: New Delhi's air quality improved marginally on Sunday as the air quality in the national capital reached the 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 386 (overall), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, the pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, also remained worrisome. Noida reported AQI in the 'hazardous' category at 536, while the air quality in Gurugram was at the upper end of the 'severe' category at 423.

As per SAFAR's bulletin, the AQI is likely to improve in two days "as winds at the transport level (925 mb) are slowing down resulting in the lesser intrusion of farm fires related pollutants into Delhi."

"However, as local winds are becoming calm and minimum temperature is decreasing further, preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants leading to improvement of air quality to the upper end of very poor category or lower end of the severe category," it added.

The effective fire count was reduced to 3,157 yesterday, SAFAR informed.

According to the government agencies, AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted: "mainly clear sky and moderate fog in the morning" for Sunday and Monday.

"The contribution of biomass burning in PM2.5 concentration is likely to be approximately 10 per cent on November 13-14 as winds are favourable for transportation of pollutants," it added.

