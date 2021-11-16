With Delhi at top, here is a list of the top ten most polluted cities in the world

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category; Centre to hold crucial meet today

New Delhi, Nov 16: The air quality in Delhi on Tuesday morning remained in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the national capital's overall air quality index (AQI) at 6:20 AM was at 331.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to authorities, the air quality started deteriorating again after Monday evening and many of the pollution monitoring stations are witnessing an AQI of over 300 on a real-time basis.

The SC had ordered the Centre and Air Quality Monitoring Commission on Monday to hold meetings to coordinate with NCR states. Chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and UP are to be present at the meetings.

The apex Court on Monday reprimanded the Centre and the states, especially the Delhi government for their failure to reign in air pollution that had reached hazardous levels last week and now hovering on 'severe' and 'very poor' level. The hearing for the case has been adjourned to 10.30am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in a step to check the air pollution, the Delhi government on Saturday had announced the closure of physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions for a week from Monday.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:22 [IST]