Delhi riots: Agencies zero in on spread of toxic propaganda by NGOs from Pak, Malaysia, India

New Delhi, Mar 18: The role of more Islamic nations apart from Pakistan have come under the scanner of the agencies, who are probing the Delhi riots. While the role of Pakistan was text book, the agencies now have under their scanner NGOs from Malaysia.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that the NGOs from Malaysia and Pakistan worked closely with those with India to spread a toxic propaganda. Money was pumped in and social media handles were activated for this toxic spread. The main intention was to incite the Indian Muslims to indulge in violence the officer cited above also informed.

In Pakistan the charity wing of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba played a crucial role in sending in the money. It may be recalled that when the National Investigation Agency busted a Falah-e-Insaniyat module recently, it was found that the money was being sent from Pakistan to Dubai and then routed into India through hawala channels. An outfit called as the Muslim Defence Fund had been set up to receive the money and further the activities, the NIA had said back then.

The flow of foreign money to fan the Delhi riots is one of the major aspects of the probe. The agencies are watching closely the NGOs in India, which had teamed up with those abroad to bring in the money and incite the violence.

Even in the aftermath of the Delhi riots, the agencies have discovered a money flow from abroad. This time around, the handlers in Pakistan instructed their contact person in India to distribute the amount to those families affected in the riots. This is part of a larger recruitment agenda and the family is specifically told where the money has come from.

An amount of Rs 25 lakh that came in a week after the Delhi riots is being investigated currently.

In addition to this, the Twitter handles of these NGOs had been active in the aftermath of the riots. They were circulating riot images on these handles. Further similar images of the riots were also circulated on chat groups such as WhatsApp and Telegram, the probe has also found.

The role of Pakistan in the Delhi riots has cropped up at least twice during the probe conducted by the various agencies. It was a mix of both internal and external elements that led to the Delhi riots, the Intelligence Bureau has learnt.

The first time the Pakistan role cropped up was when the Intelligence Bureau picked up chatter of a Pakistani handler speaking to a contact in India. He is heard reprimanding the Indian contact for failing to bring in more crowds. The money has reached you, but the crowds are low, the handler is heard saying.

When the protests against the newly amended citizenship law began, there was a sustained effort on the part of Pakistan to rake up violence, the IB has also learnt. The contacts in India were paid off to spread a misinformation campaign both on the ground as well as on the social media. Pakistan made every effort to incite communal tension and in Delhi, it finally worked.

Groups such as the Students Islamic Movement of India too pitched in to ensure that the violence spread. There was a clear attempt to defame India and tell the world that the Indian police is unfairly targeting Muslims. Moreover if one looks at the pattern, the riots broke at a time when US President, Donald Trump was visiting India.

Specific hashtags were created and radical as well paid elements in India were asked to use this and spread a misinformation campaign. At any given time there were several handles that were tweeting about the riots. The intention was to ensure that the riots spread to different parts of the country.

The IB officer cited above said that Pakistan and its Indian contacts have been in the forefront when the riots broke out in UP and Mangaluru as well. The idea is to ensure that the violence takes place in every part of the country. Pakistan was planning on taking up these issues on the international platforms to put India in bad light. This became extremely crucial for Pakistan as it has failed to attract any traction on Article 370. Most countries have maintained that Kashmir and Article 370 are India's internal matters.

The IB which is coordinating with the Delhi Police has managed to identify most of the handles. Arrests would take place and each one would be brought to book. It is extremely important to identify the insiders, whom we consider to be more dangerous, a Delhi Police official associated with the probe said.

The police officer also said that they would be questioning suspended Aam Admi Party councillor, Tahir Hussain. He has been arrested for the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma.

The police would go belong the Sharma case and try to find out of Hussain was involved in the larger conspiracy during the Delhi riots. The police had found petrol bombs, stones and sticks on his roof top. Hussain has denied all allegations and said that he will cooperate with the probe agencies.