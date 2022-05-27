Delhi riots accused Sharukh Pathan gets hero's welcome during 4-hour parole | Watch video

In its new avatar, the bulldozer is keeping encroachers on their toes

New Delhi, May 27: Northeast Delhi riots accused, Shahrukh Pathan, received a hero's welcome in his locality when he was granted a four-hour parole to meet his ailing father.

In the viral video, also shared by news agency ANI, Shahrukh Pathan could be seen walking down the streets of the northeast area of Delhi, accompanied by a handful of policemen and a huge crowd raising slogans in his favour. The video also shows the crowd that follows the accused as he enters the lane.

#WATCH | Accused Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed a gun at a policeman during anti-CAA protests gets a welcome during 4-hour parole on his arrival at his residence on May 23. He got parole to meet his ailing father.



(The viral video has been confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/Fc5HjuSdy2 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

While granting the parole, the Court had noted that it was taking a humanitarian approach to grant the relief, only to allow Pathan to meet his ailing parents and no other person.

Pathan, 26, was arrested on March 3, 2020, from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, is presently lodged in jail here. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and scores injured.

The trial court was of the view that the CCTV footage of a nearby camera installed at the relevant location showed his presence in the riotous mob.

An FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC, including rioting, armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, assault, or criminal force to deter public servant from his duty, voluntarily causing hurt, attempt to murder, statements conducing to public mischief and criminal conspiracy and under the provisions of the Arms Act.

Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 13:36 [IST]