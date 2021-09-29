Delhi Restaurant that denied entry to saree-clad woman asked to shut

New Delhi, Sep 29: A restaurant that allegedly refused to give entry to a woman for wearing a saree has been shut following a closure notice by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

As per the SDMC officials, a closure notice was issued to the Aquila Restaurant located at Ansal Plaza in Andrews Ganj following a report from the health inspector that the eatery was running under unhygienic conditions without a proper license. It also flagged encroachment on public land.

"The public health inspector again inspected the site on September 24 and found that the trade is running under the same condition. You are directed to close the trade within 48 hours of the receipt of this notice failing which suitable action including sealing will be taken without assigning further notice," the SDMC notice issued to the restaurant owner said.

In his response on September 27, the owner said, "I have closed-down the above-said trade immediately and 1 shall not run the same trade without SDMC Trade Licence under the insanitary condition from a health point of view and create a nuisance."

Last week, a woman shared a video and pictures on social media claiming that the restaurant had denied entry to her for wearing a saree. Later, the restaurant claimed that the incident was "misrepresented".

Meanwhile, Congress councillor from Andrews Ganj Abhishek Dutt said that a proposal demanding a fine of Rs 5 lakh has been passed at the SDMC House meeting on Wednesday against any restaurant, bar or hotel that denies entry to any person wearing traditional Indian attire.

"The restaurant was running illegally without licence. The notice was issued to the eatery only after I raised the issue. Now, the authorities have informed that the restaurant has been shut. It is a matter of probe that how the restaurant was running without a licence," he told PTI Taking cognisance of the case the National Commission for Women (NCW) had on September 23 had asked the Delhi Police to probe the incident.

Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 21:10 [IST]