Delhi reports 632 fresh Covid-19 cases today, positivity rate at 4.42%

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 19: Delhi logged 632 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and zero deaths, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 4.42 per cent.

The national capital has seen surge in daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days. However, the positivity rate on Sunday came down to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 20:48 [IST]