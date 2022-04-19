YouTube
    Delhi reports 632 fresh Covid-19 cases today, positivity rate at 4.42%

    New Delhi, Apr 19: Delhi logged 632 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and zero deaths, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 4.42 per cent.

    Representational Image

    The national capital has seen surge in daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days. However, the positivity rate on Sunday came down to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday.

    delhi coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 20:48 [IST]
