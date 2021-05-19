Delhi records 3,846 new COVID-19 cases, 235 deaths; Positivity rate drops to 5.78 per cent

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 19: The health ministry on Wednesday said that Delhi reported 3,846 cases, the lowest since April 5, and 235 fatalities while the positivity rate dipped to 5.78 per cent. It can be seen that this is the third day on the trot that the number of cases has remained below 5,000.

According to reports, the COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days. Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Covid vaccination to be deferred by 3 months after recovery; Lactating women can take vaccine

At 5.78 percent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 6 when it stood at 4.9 percent. The number of new infections is the lowest since April 5 when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to government data.

However, the lesser number of fresh cases on Monday came from a relatively smaller number of tests -- 66573 -- conducted on Tuesday.

Delhi had reported 4,482 cases on Tuesday, 4,524 on Monday, 6,456 on Sunday, 6,430 on Saturday, 8,506 on Friday, 10,489 on Thursday and 13,287 cases last Wednesday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 18:38 [IST]