Delhi recommends ending weekend curfew as daily Covid-19 cases dip

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 21: The Delhi government on Friday recommended lifting of the weekend curfew from 10 pm Fridays to 5 am Mondays as Covid cases a steady decline in the national capital. The proposal has been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his consent

In a proposal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also asked to remove the odd-even system in the markets and to allow private offices to operate at 50% capacity.

The capital has been witnessing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases except on Wednesday when it recorded 13,785 new cases.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said, "It seems that the peak of the third COVID-19 wave has gone past in the national capital."

Interacting with reporters, Jain said, "Delhi saw a record surge in the number of daily Covid cases recently with over 28,000 cases registered in a day and the positivity rate too had gone beyond 30 per cent."

The national capital reported 28,867 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 13, the sharpest single-day spike here since the outbreak of the pandemic, with a positivity rate of 29.21 per cent. On January 14, the positivity rate had increased to over 30 per cent.

Jain, however, cautioned that the peak of the Covid wave may have gone past in Delhi, but "still we cannot say that we are out of the danger zone yet and we need to watch the trend".