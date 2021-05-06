YouTube
    delhi government oxygen coronavirus

    Delhi received 730 MT oxygen as against court’s directive of 700 MT: Centre tells SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that Delhi received 730 MT of oxygen yesterday as against the court's directive for 700 MT. This is also against an allocation of 590 MT of oxygen the Centre also told the court.

    The Centre said as per its survey on all major 56 hospitals of Delhi, their storage tanks are 40-50 per cent full as of 10 am today.

    The court was also told that the demand of 700 MT oxygen by Delhi is much in excess than the scientifically determined amount needed by Delhi. Providing excess O2 to Delhi will invariably reduce the supply to the other states in North India which are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court.

    On Wednesday, the court said putting officers in jail is not going to bring oxygen to Delhi. "Let us ensure lives are saved," it said.

    Delhis COVID-19 patients in home isolation in need of Oxygen can apply here, check detailsDelhis COVID-19 patients in home isolation in need of Oxygen can apply here, check details

    The top court is hearing Centre's appeal against Delhi High Court's Tuesday order of issuing contempt notice and seeking personal appearance of its officials for non-compliance with the directions on supply of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

    A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that it had ordered supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi daily from May 3 as the pandemic in Delhi is at a very critical stage .

    Putting officers in jail is not going to bring oxygen to the city, let us ensure lives are saved, said the bench which also comprised justice M R Shah.

    This is not adversarial litigation. Centre, Delhi governments are elected and doing their best to serve COVID-19 patients, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 6, 2021, 12:56 [IST]
