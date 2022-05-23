Yellow alert for 10 districts in Kerala as heavy rains to continue; 2 dams opened

Respite from heatwave in northwest India likely over next 3 days

IMD predicts widespread rain in North, West, and East India during next 2 days

Delhi rains: Waterlogging, trees uprooted in parts of city

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 23: Residents of Delhi and NCR today got a much-needed respite from hot and humid weather as the various parts of city received light to moderate rainfall this morning.

However, waterlogging and traffic congestion are expected in many areas of Delhi-NCR as trees were uprooted in some regions due to the impact of strong winds.

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion seen at Rao Tularam Flyover in Vasant Vihar following the rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/nlyxBYhyud — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Owing to the bad weather, several flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were also affected on Monday morning.

#WATCH | An uprooted tree blocks road near Delhi Cantonment area following strong winds and rain, as parts of National Capital receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/xLtnV8r3I8 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

In a statement, the Delhi airport said, "Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information."

#WATCH | Haryana | Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging and traffic congestion in different parts of Gurugram; visuals from MG Road, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road pic.twitter.com/1nOeINwysD — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department said thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 60 to 90 Kilometers per hour would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR in the next two hours.

Although the heavy rains have led to traffic disruption and flight diversion, Delhiites are enjoying this "lovely weather" as it has brought some respite from the blisteringly hot days.

The weather department had also issued a yellow alert - 'watch' the weather and calls for administrators to 'be updated' - for May 23 and May 24. Partly cloudy sky and drizzle are likely to keep the mercury in check over the subsequent two to three days, according to the IMD.