There's no place in Tripura for the mindset that kept it poor & its people devoid of all facilities. The doubl

Delhi: Punjab BJP leaders meet PM Modi seeking reopening of Kartarpur corridor

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 14: A delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Gurupurab. Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The delegation, composed of 11 leaders from Punjab, met Modi at his official residence here and conveyed the sentiments of Sikh guru Guru Nanak Dev ji's devotees, BJP Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma told PTI.

Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of 'Guru Nanak Dev', will be celebrated on November 19 this year. Sharma said the prime minister assured them that he will look into their demand.

Punjab assembly elections: AAP announces first list of 10 candidates

The BJP leaders from Punjab are also expected to meet party president JP Nadda later in the day and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. Chugh, who was also part of the delegation, said the leaders from Punjab also thanked Modi for taking landmark initiatives for the well-being of both Punjab and the Sikh community.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 14:15 [IST]