Delhi Polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shashi Tharoor among Congress star campaigners list

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 21: The Congress on Wednesday released a list of the party's star campaigners, ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020.

Some of the big names include Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Shashi Tharoor, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shatrughan Sinha, besides names of interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manmohan Singh.

Delhi elections will not be about NRC, citizenship law

SC refuses to stay implementation of CAA, Centre gets 4 weeks to reply | OneIndia News

The Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held in single-phase on February 8, 2020, Tuesday and the counting of votes will take place on February 11 and the results will be declared on the same day.

While the AAP and the BJP are likely to leave no stone unturned to capture the seat, the Congress is also said to be in the race.