Delhi Polls: Kejriwal sets deadline for BJP to declare CM candidate

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 04: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has challenged the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm on Wednesday and said he is ready for a public debate with that candidate.

Kejriwal said if the BJP doesn't do so by then, he will meet the press to announce his next course of action.

"Delhiites want the BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate and I am ready for a debate with him," he told reporters.

Delhi polls: AAP releases manifesto with focus on health, education and electricity

"Amit Shah says that he would name the Chief Minister candidate once he gets Delhi's mandate. But the people of Delhi want to know now who would be their Chief Minister if they vote for the BJP. What if Amit Shah names someone uneducated and incompetent? That would be a betrayal of the people of Delhi," he added.

In most elections, however, the BJP has sought votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 polls, focussing on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity in the national capital.

Released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty.

Battle for Delhi: How AAP has shown that BJP has neither issues nor a face to fight polls

The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi. The manifesto also included a plan to allow markets for 24 hours under a pilot project.