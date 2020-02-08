  • search
    Delhi polls 2020: 3 minority-dominated seats witness highest voter turnout

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The three minority-dominated seats of Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur recorded the highest voter turnout in the Assembly elections here on Saturday, polls officials said.

    According to the data shared by the officials, Mustafabad in northeast Delhi recorded 66.29 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm. Matia Mahal in old Delhi, the area that saw anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, recorded a voter turnout of 65.62 per cent.

    Seelampur, another minority seat in northeast Delhi, recorded 64.92 per cent voting. The seat had also seen anti-CAA protests in December. Till 5 pm, the national capital recorded a voter turnout of 57.87 per cent.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 20:11 [IST]
