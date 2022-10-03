Delhi Police uses Section 8 of UAPA to seal PFI offices, says they were used for illegal acts

New Delhi, Oct 03: The Delhi Police has initiated action against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and has sealed down its three offices. A case against the PFI under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UAPA has been lodged at the Shaheen Bagh police station.

The three offices of the PFI at the ground floors of the Jaid Apartment, Hilal house in Abu Fazal Enclave, Jamia Nagar and Tehri Manzil Jamia were sealed down under Section 8 of the UAPA.

The FIR said that the PFI carried out illegal activities from these offices and subsequently searches were carried out. Earlier an order had been passed that these offices were being used to carry out activities of the PFI and its associates. Through a notification, the PFI has been declared as unlawful associations.

The Popular Front of India is now a terrorist organisation considering it has been banned under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) last week.

The ban would cripple the outfit's funding, recruitment and it can be booked under terror charges in any part of the country. Further, the outfit will not be able to organise conferences, donation drives or come up with any publication.

Further the outfit's bank accounts, offices and properties will be attached and its office bearers will have travel restrictions.

The government took the decision to ban the outfit for five years after it was found that it was indulging in alleged terror funding.

PFI's associate organisations Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have also been banned.

A Government of India notification read that the PFI and its affiliates have been declared unlawful association with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The PFI and its associates or affiliates have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. They have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country, the notification also read.

"In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associated or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an 'unlawful association'," the notification read.

"And Whereas, the Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associated or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 2 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," the government notification also said.

Monday, October 3, 2022, 17:42 [IST]