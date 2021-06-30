Delhi Police sends notice to micro-blogging site Twitter over child pornography content on platform

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 30:The Delhi Police has sent a notice to micro-blogging site Twitter seeking details about steps taken by it against circulation of child pornographic content on its platform, officials said on Wednesday.

    A senior police officer said the notice was sent to Twitter on Tuesday.

    Delhi Police sends notice to Twitter over child pornography content on platform

    He said the police have sought to know the steps taken by Twitter officials concerned against child sexual abuse content on their platform and sought details of the accounts circulating such material.

    The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Twitter for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on its platform following a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

    The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act, police said.

    This comes days after the NCPCR, the country''s apex child rights body, asked Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy to explain why no action had been taken against Twitter as per its letter to the Delhi Police dated May 29.

    In its letter, the NCPCR had asked the Delhi Police to book Twitter on the basis of the findings of its recent inquiry in which it had found that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was easily available on the platform.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 15:06 [IST]
    X